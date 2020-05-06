If your motor vehicle registration was up for renewal in May or early June, you have a little extra time to renew it, the Georgia Department of Revenue announced on Tuesday.
State officials said the deadline for any vehicle registration renewal that had been scheduled to take place between now and June 14 has been extended to June 15. The extension is due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
“While I have extended this deadline to give Georgians more time to register a new vehicle or renew current vehicle registrations, I strongly encourage taxpayers, especially those whose registrations were originally due in March and April, to register or renew as soon as possible and not wait until June 15th,” Revenue Commissioner David Curry said in a statement.
Annual vehicle registration renewals — such as those for personal passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, vehicles that are registered in the International Registration Plan and Temporary Operating Permits that were issued when a vehicle was purchased — are covered by the extension.
State officials the extension actually applies to any vehicle whose registration was up for renewal starting March 16. Registrations that were due to renewed before that date, however, are not covered by the extension.
