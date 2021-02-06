A mother and her three young children died in a mobile home fire in Snellville early Saturday morning.
The Gwinnett County Fire Department said it responded to a police officer's report that a trailer was on fire on the 4200 block of Smokecreek Parkway in Snellville at 2:19 a.m.
Upon their arrival, fire crews found a single-story, mobile home on fire, with flames coming through the roof, Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said. Gwinnett fire officials said bystanders initially tried to go inside and rescue the family, but the amount of heat and smoke was too much for them to overcome, so they backed out.
The crew on the first arriving fire engine advanced a line through the front door to begin attacking the blaze, Strother said. Simultaneously, firefighters on the second arriving fire engine placed a ground ladder at the window on the left side of the trailer and made their way inside.
Strother said fire personnel rapidly began searching for potential victims. Two children were located and quickly given to firefighters waiting at the window. The children were immediately turned over to paramedics but during patient care it was determined that the unconscious children had succumbed to their injuries, Strother said.
Firefighters continued their search inside of the mobile home and were able to locate a third child and an adult female, Strother said. However, both were deceased.
Strother said fire investigators are actively trying to determine what caused the fire, but the bulk of the damage is noted on the back of the trailer as it advanced toward the front.
Due to federal patient privacy laws, the names of all victims and specifics to their injuries are not being disclosed, Strother said. But neighbors in the area told media that a mother and her three young children lived in the mobile home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.