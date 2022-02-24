A mother and her son are dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in unincorporated Loganville, Gwinnett County police said.
Shortly before 9 a.m. officers at the Bay Creek precinct responded to a person shot call on Bay Crest Ct. According to police, officers received the call from a family member who said she woke up after hearing a gunshot. The caller said she went into another bedroom and found her brother shot and her mother dead.
When officers arrived, they located the boy, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and found the woman, who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators said they believe the woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police have identified the suspect as Nicole Strother, 52, and the son as Alexander Postell, 15.
Detectives are still investigating to determine a motive.
Police are asking anyone who has information to share in this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-017899
