By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Brittany Hall called police in late November and reported her daughter had gone missing from the HomeTown Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.
Within days, Gwinnett police said they were suspicious of the mother’s story and Owens and Brittany Hall were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including murder.
Arrest warrants for Owens and Brittany Hall show Amari Hall died from “battered child syndrome.” The warrants against Owens allege that she struck the little girl several times in the head.
The child was put in a trash bag and left in a wooded area near Stone Mountain Park in DeKalb County.
In all, Brittany Hall faces felony and malice murder charges, six counts of first degree cruelty to children, one count of a false report of a crime and one count of false statements or writings, concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
Meanwhile, Owens also faces malice and felony murder charges as well as seven counts of first degree cruelty to children, one count of concealing the death of another and one count of false statements or writings, concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
