police Lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
File photo

Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Bay Crest Ct. in unincorporated Loganville.

According to a police, officers got a call Thursday from inside the home reporting gunfire.

Officers at the scene found a woman dead and a child shot. Medics have taken the child to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not released the identity of either victim.

Police say no one has been arrested in the case. They believe it was a domestic situation.

Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.