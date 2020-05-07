Need to do a late night shopping run after most stores have closed because of novel coronavirus pandemic-related limited business hours? Walgreens is now an option.
Walgreens announced that most of its stores returned to their regular, pre-COVID-19 business hours on Wednesday. The change does not affect stores that are located in tourist regions, downtown city center or markets where a government-mandated curfew is in place. Those stores will continue to operate under the operating schedule put in place in March because of the pandemic.
Company officials said customers can check operating hours at specific stores by checking Walgreens.com. The website listed several stores in Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, Henry, Clayton and Dougherty counties as closing at 10 p.m. or midnight on Wednesday.
"The company continues to evaluate and adjust certain operations and offerings to meet the needs of its customers during the pandemic," Walgreens said in a statement.
The retailer said employees will undertake ongoing cleaning and sanitizing of the stores during business hours. Safety measures put in place to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place. Those measures include social distancing protocols, plexiglass shields, face covers, hygiene guidance, enhanced cleaning regimens and offering wipes at store entrances so customers can clean shopping carts and baskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.