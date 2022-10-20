Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said the decision to bring her party's candidates for state offices together in Gwinnett County was a logical one to make, and it boiled down to one factor: diversity.

Gwinnett County officials have long said the county currently looks like what the rest of the U.S. will look like in the future in terms of diversity. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party ticket for state offices this year offers up five African-Americans, two whites and one Vietnamese woman.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.