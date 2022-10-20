Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said the decision to bring her party's candidates for state offices together in Gwinnett County was a logical one to make, and it boiled down to one factor: diversity.
Gwinnett County officials have long said the county currently looks like what the rest of the U.S. will look like in the future in terms of diversity. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party ticket for state offices this year offers up five African-Americans, two whites and one Vietnamese woman.
"We are here in Gwinnett County because we know this is the most diverse county in the state, and if you've got the most diverse ticket, this is where you need to be," Abrams said. "We also know we're facing a generational opportunity in the state of Georgia."
Abrams was joined by six other Democrats running for state level offices during a rally at J.B. Williams Park in Lilburn on Wednesday morning that was a call to action for local Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
The Democrats who joined Abrams at the event, which is part of her "Let's Get It Done" tour, included: lieutenant governor candidate Charlie Bailey; secretary of state candidate Bee Nguyen; attorney general candidate Jen Jordan; labor commissioner candidate William Boddie; insurance commissioner candidate Janice Laws Robinson; and agriculture commissioner candidate Nakita Hemmingway.
"What we have to do is get out there and tell them what our plans are and what our policies are, but also the reality of we electing the people that are currently in those positions," Jordan said. "The reality for women in this state is real and we need to be loud and clear with that.
"I'm so incredibly honored to be a part of this historic ticket and, look ya'll, it's incredible. It makes me so happy to be here. Thank you all for being here and get out and vote."
The party's nominee for state school superintendent, Alisha Thomas Searcy, was the only Democrat running for a state office who was not present at the rally, but she did get a shoutout from Abrams during the event.
"When we are fighting for our children, Alisha Thomas Searcy is going to be fighting with us," the gubernatorial candidate told attendees.
But, the candidates did not only talk about the need to get voters to go to the polls. They also talked about issues they see as being important in this election.
A Quinnipiac University Poll released earlier this month, for example, showed inflation was the No. 1 issue for independents and Republicans, but it was the fifth most important issue for Democrats, who considered abortion to be the top issue facing the state.
Abrams argued that, while numbers may suggest abortion may not be as salient of an issue for many voters as it was a few months ago when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it still remains an important issue as the impact from Georgia's heartbeat bill begins to be felt.
She also said she saw abortion rights as both an economic and a healthcare issue.
"If you talk to women, the salience hasn't reduced," she said. "In fact, it's become even more acute because in 2022, when women lost the right to control their bodies in Georgia, it didn't happen until July, but they are now finding because six weeks add up every single month."
But there are other topics that the candidates who spoke at the rally focused on. One of those topics was small businesses and other economic-related plans.
Abrams said the state needs to invest in small businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, through the creation of a $10 million small business investment fund. She added that wants to create an entrepreneurs learners permit and said HOPE scholarship access should be expanded and technical college educations should be free.
She also pledged to get stimulus checks to Georgians.
"We deserve more money in our pockets and that is why I'm going to release stimulus checks, a billion dollars worth, but they're not going to the multi-millionaires who have more than enough," Abrams said. "We're going to get it to the rest of Georgians who deserve their fair share."
And, Boddie said he planned to work with the governor's office as well as the secretary of state's office, which handles business related paperwork among other issues such as elections, to address business issues if he is elected as labor commissioner.
Boddie said a talent pipeline has to be ensured to support businesses on top of other proposals that other Democrats have put forward. That includes providing training programs for high demand industries, such as construction and leisure and hospitality industries, to create a talented workforce.
Boddie also advocated the creation of new ways for business owners to connect with talent in the state.
"What I've been hearing from most of small business owners is that they want talent and they want to be connected to talent," he said. "So, as labor commissioner, I want to create an online portal so our small business owners can connect to that talent."
Another issue was voting laws. The candidates pointed to the high turnout that Georgia has seen this week as early voting got underway, but they said that does not mean voter suppression is not still happening under new elections laws that were put in place last year.
"It is not proof there is no suppression, it is proof that Georgians will not be suppressed by those who would deny them," Abrams said. "That is the moral equivalent of saying because more people are getting in the water that there are fewer sharks.
"We know the sharks are still swimming in Georgia, but we are going to swim to the other side."
Nguyen added that new laws concerning applications for absentee ballots and who can cast provisional ballots, and limiting how many absentee drop boxes counties can use, have put Democrats in a position where they have to emphasize voting in person, particularly during the early voting period.
"We, in Georgia, know the truth," Nguyen said. "We, in Georgia, know that we have always had to out organize voter suppression. We, in Georgia, have sent a message loud and clear: vote early and vote in person."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented