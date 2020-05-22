Gwinnett residents will be able to use most of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-run day parks located on Lake Lanier this weekend — except one located in Gwinnett County.
The corps announced nearly all day parks on the lake will reopen this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday. The only day park that is not opening however? That would be Buford Dam Park, which is located near its namesake dam on the Gwinnett tip of the lake.
"Here is the post you all have been waiting for," corps officials said in an announcement on Facebook. "Beginning May 23, 2020 all Corps of Engineers operated Day Use Parks, with the exception of Buford Dam Park, will be open for public access. In addition, all restrooms at currently accessible areas will be open."
While day parks will be open this weekend, corps officials several amenities are remaining closed because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Those amenities include beaches, shelters, playgrounds and campgrounds. The Lanier Project Management Office is remaining closed to the public as well, although staff will at the facility and available to answer phone calls.
Corps officials said visitors are urged to avoid crowded parks and facilities, and to practice social distancing when visiting day parks on the lake and upper Chattahoochee River.
"The health and safety of USACE personnel, contractors, volunteers and the visiting public are our highest priority," corps officials said in a statement. "We continue monitoring national health and safety data, we appreciate the public's understanding as we move ahead with our phased re-openings. Please continue maintaining safe social distancing with other guests, and consider bringing hand sanitizer for additional safety."
Anyone who has questions about the day parks or other facilities at Lake Lanier can call 770-945-9531.
