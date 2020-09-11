Book lovers can rejoice because the Gwinnett County Public Library system is preparing to reopen nearly all of its branches.
The library system, which has closed branches twice because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, said most of the branches will reopen Monday with precautions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The only exception will be the Dacula branch, which will remain closed until further notice.
"We’re excited to announce that we are expanding our in-person services and are on the path to restoring all services," library officials said in an announcement. "Starting Monday all branches will be open for computer use and browsing.
"We will continue to offer curbside holds pickup. With COVID-19 being an ongoing concern we continue to monitor the situation and will have measures in place for the health and safety of staff and customers."
Library patrons will have be required to wear face masks to enter branches, but there are several other changes they will notice as well.
One is that furniture and devices have been moved to improve social distancing. Another is that the branches that are open again will follow an operating schedule of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
And, despite the branches reopening, some services and areas of the libraries will not be available to patrons at this time. Services and areas that will not be available include Open Access at the Lawrenceville and Suwanee branches and learning labs, meeting and conference rooms and quiet rooms at all branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.