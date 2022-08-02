Gwinnett County commissioners voted 4-1 to leave the county government’s millage rate at its 2021 level on Tuesday.
The move leaves the total millage rate for the county government portion of property taxes at 14.71 mills with a general fund rate of 6.95 mills. The decision did not come without opposing thoughts from Commissioners Kirkland Carden, who voted against approval of the rate, and Ben Ku, who made the motion for keeping the rate the same.
Carden said the county had reserves to cover expenses and should roll the general fund rate back to 6.088 mills for this year alone and provide relief to taxpayers who have been hit by inflation. He read several letters he received from residents who said they are struggling financially.
“The most recent economic data shows that inflation is at a 40-year high, or hit a 40-year high in June of 2022, the cost of housing and the cost of living continues to rise in Gwinnett, putting pressure on family finances as wages have not met that rate of inflation,” he said. “While the Gwinnett County government portion is only part of the overall tax burden, I believe it is important that we do our part and do what we can to provide some form of economic relief for families.”
Ku said the county could not do that, though, and simultaneously increase funding for public safety, which is something some people had asked for.
“Police operations account for 19% of the county’s property tax-funded budget and all together, public safety accounts for 54% of the county property tax budget,” he said. “Enhancing public safety budgets cannot be done while at the same time lowering millage rates. It’s also important to note that the same inflationary pressures which are affecting residents are affecting county government.
“To provide our most basic services, we must purchase fuel, food, construction materials and many other commodities, products and services.”
The decision came a day after the commission held its third and final hearing on the proposed rate. The county had advertised keeping the rate the same as it was last year, which would have essentially constituted a tax increase since most property values increased this year.
It was not clear what the commissioners would actually do with the rate until Tuesday’s vote.
County staff have highlighted the value offset exemption, which keeps a home’s taxable value flat at the level it was at when the homeowner obtained their homestead exemption. It only applies to the county government portion of the property taxes, however, and it does not apply to commercial properties at all.
That was a point some speakers brought up at the final public hearing on the proposed rate on Monday night.
“While the VOE does help the few who qualify, no business owner, no renter, no commercial commercial property owner benefits. You must consider even those who do qualify for the VOE will be impacted when we go out to a restaurant, or get our car serviced, that business owner must roll those taxes onto the backs of our customers,” said Buford resident Matthew Holtkamp, who owns Holtkamp Heating and Air in Suwanee and is running against Commissioner Marlene Fosque in the Commission District 4 race this year.
There were also concerns about the impact on rents in Gwinnett as a result of increased property taxes. Peachtree Corners resident Tim Lee, who owns about 20 shopping centers, most of which are in Gwinnett, said tax increases get passed along. Shopping center owners pass the increase along to the businesses in shopping centers and the businesses in turn pass it along to their customers, he said.
“Gwinnett County being more of a suburban community where we manage quite a few neighborhood shopping centers, this impacts the low income residents more so than the high income residents because the low income residents, they don’t have choices. They go to their neighborhood shopping centers to buy their groceries, their gas and so on and so forth, so it’s really hurting the low income residents,” Lee said.
But, some speakers said they supported keeping the millage rate at its current level.
“I’ve been a real estate agent for 26 years in Gwinnett County and with the rise in property taxes and the continued expansion of population and I think we had a 20% increase in population over the past decade and we’re obviously clocking 1% a year forward and the increase in businesses,” Buford resident Rosemary Prieur said. “Now I understand you have plenty of money coming in (and) you’ve got a five month surplus, which is good planning because everybody should have three months of money stacked away in that banking account for emergencies. Good, you people are doing a marvelous job.
“Stick where you are. You’ve got the money to do this.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
