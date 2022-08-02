Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 2.48.46 PM.png

Gwinnett County commissioners consider the county government’s millage rate at their business meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County commissioners voted 4-1 to leave the county government’s millage rate at its 2021 level on Tuesday.

The move leaves the total millage rate for the county government portion of property taxes at 14.71 mills with a general fund rate of 6.95 mills. The decision did not come without opposing thoughts from Commissioners Kirkland Carden, who voted against approval of the rate, and Ben Ku, who made the motion for keeping the rate the same.

