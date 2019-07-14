Mosaic Georgia was recently recognized internationally for the new logo the Duluth-based sexual assault resource and children’s advocacy center unveiled last year.
The organization received an Award of Excellence from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ 2019 Communicator Award international competition. The award is in recognition of the new logo, which was part of a rebranding effort to highlight all the services available at the center, previously known as the Gwinnett Sexual Assault Center & Children’s Advocacy Center.
“Mosaic Georgia is honored to receive recognition on our new logo, which helps to convey our multi-faceted approach to addressing and ending sexualized violence,” Mosaic Georgia Executive Director Marina Peed said in a statement.
“As our new brand and logo reflects our commitment and the nature of this important work, recognition such as this helps to elevate our standard of excellence as well as our reach in the community.”
Mosaic Georgia worked with Accent Creative Group on the new branding of the center. The logo intended to resemble a mosaic inspired by the center’s various partners as well as the faces of the organization’s clients.
The logo’s release last fall coincided with the renaming of the center as well as the launching of a new website.