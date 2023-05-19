Investigators have not yet been able to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a 15,000-square-foot mansion in the Lawrenceville area on Friday morning, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.

Firefighter Lieutenant/Paramedic Andy Lane said fire crews were called to the house on the 1900 block of Lebanon Road at 7:53 a.m. One 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that a field appeared to be on fire while another said a home was on fire.

