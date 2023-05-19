Gwinnett firefighters battle a fire at a mansion on Lebanon Road in Lawrenceville on Friday morning. Firefighters spent nearly two hours battling the flames and had to call in assistance from a Gwinnett police helicopter with a water bucket attached.
Photo: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Investigators have not yet been able to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a 15,000-square-foot mansion in the Lawrenceville area on Friday morning, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.
Firefighter Lieutenant/Paramedic Andy Lane said fire crews were called to the house on the 1900 block of Lebanon Road at 7:53 a.m. One 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that a field appeared to be on fire while another said a home was on fire.
The home is located far back from the road and is obscured from view of the roadway by a tree line. It is also one of a handful of homes located on a lake behind Jackson Elementary School.
"There was heavy fire involvement in the basement of the home that had started to spread to the first and second floors," Lane said. "Firefighters used over a thousand feet of supply hose line from the hydrant on the road to the structure and used another fire truck to increase the pressure from the hydrant to the home due to lack of water pressure."
Firefighters were not able to bring the fire under control until about 9:43 a.m., with photos from the fire department showing the home was engulfed in flames at one point. The Gwinnett County Police Department's Aviation Unit had to be brought in to help firefighters on the ground. The Aviation Unit's helicopter was equipped with a 100-gallon Bambi bucket so it could drop water, which was pulled from a lake behind the house, onto the fire.
"The helicopter made 22 passes over the fire to help bring it under control," Lane said.
On the ground, three ladder trucks, five fire engines, one squad vehicle, two medical units, one rescue unit and one hazmat unit also responded to the fire.
Lane said firefighters on the ground used multiple hose lines as they battles the inferno.
"Firefighters entered the house through a second-floor window, to perform a search, no victims were found, and the crews were forced out due to fire conditions worsening," Lane said. "Due to the size of the fire and the structural damage to the house, firefighters had to fight the fire from outside the home."
Lane said the home was vacant, but firefighters were able to get in touch with the property owner, who quickly got to the scene. Photos from the fire department show the home was heavily destroyed by the fire.
"Fire investigators responded to the scene for fire cause and determination," Lane said. "Fire investigators determined that the cause of the fire was undetermined."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
