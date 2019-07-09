Twenty-six people died in traffic accidents in Georgia during the the Fourth of July holiday travel period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
The majority of those deaths — 17 in all — were handled by the Georgia State Patrol. Another nine traffic fatalities were handled by local law enforcement agencies.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety is defining the holiday travel period as lasting from 6 p.m. July 3 until 11:59 p.m. this past Sunday.
The Georgia State Patrol handled a total of 513 accidents during the holiday. While there were more than a dozen deaths in those accidents, there were also 307 injuries reported.
State troopers also arrested 422 people for driving under the influence. There were a total of 12,554 citations and 16,846 warnings issued by troopers during the holiday travel period.
One of the local agencies which reported a death during the holiday travel period was Gwinnett County police, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The county's police department reported one traffic fatality over the holiday period, according to figures provided by the state.