More than four dozen leaders from community and civil rights groups from across Georgia are pushing back against attacks Republicans have leveled against Gwinnett County School Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson.
A letter publicly declaring support for Johnson has been signed by 52 people, including Gwinnett residents as well as leaders of organizations located elsewhere in Georgia. The letter comes after state Sen. Burt Jones, a Republican from Butts County who is running for lieutenant governor, sent a letter of his own to the State Board of Education asking for an investigation of Johnson and Gwinnett County Public Schools' curriculum.
"We, the undersigned organizations, activists, and elected officials, are coming together to take a stand for our children," the group said in the letter. "They deserve better than what the current political climate is affording them. We are alarmed at the treatment of Dr. Tarece Johnson, Gwinnett County’s first Black woman to serve as School Board Chair.
"We issue this statement in support of her and condemn those who are leading a campaign of misinformation and disinformation about her history and intentions for the Gwinnett County school board and the community of Gwinnett County."
Johnson has long been a target of conservatives and Jones accused of her of posting "divisive" posts on social media and getting Critical Race Theory — an election-year lightening rod among conservatives — taught in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Johnson and Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts have each denied CRT is being taught in the district.
GCPS officials said a curriculum that conservative groups have used to argue CRT is being taught in the district was something a teacher wrote five years ago and submitted to the College Board "as a means of providing evidence that the teacher understood the scope of the course.” It was not an actual course syllabus used in the district, officials said.
Johnson's supporters argued that they believe Jones' request for a state investigation of Johnson and GCPS is a move to boost his bid for lieutenant governor. Jones is one of multiple Republicans seeking the seat and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
"Citing social media posts as 'evidence,' Senator (Burt) Jones suggests that Dr. Johnson’s commentary and critique of systemic racism somehow conflicts with her role on the school board," supporters of Johnson wrote in their letter. "He has called for a baseless investigation and is using politics to garner support for his campaign for lieutenant governor this year.
"These bad faith attacks are emblematic of a larger problem that we’ve seen arise with Black school board members and education professionals across the country for their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in schools. We take a stance against anti-blackness and the attempt to dilute the voices of BiPOC communities."
The local signers of the letter supporting Johnson include: Gwinnett school board member Karen Watkins; Gwinnett NAACP President Penny Poole; attorney and former Gwinnett County commission chairman candidate Andy Morgan; state Reps. Jasmine Clark, Rebecca Mitchell and Marvin Lim; members of Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice; and local businesswoman Ann LaFavor.
Among the signers who are from outside of Gwinnett were: officials from the Georgia Working Families Party; Fair Fight Action's Hillary Holley; Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights's Adelina Nicholls; Georgia Equality's Jeff Graham; Coalition for the People's Agenda's Helen Butler; Asian American Advocacy Fund's Vyanti Joseph; Victoria Raggs, Atlanta Jews of Color Council's Victoria Raggs; NAACP Atlanta Branch's Richard Rose; and several members of the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition.
"Dr. Johnson and her children deserve to live in a Georgia where a difference of opinion does not make her a target in efforts to gain political power," the group said in their letter. "We must give Dr. Johnson an opportunity to raise her children without fear and concern for her safety.
"The Georgia we all strive to build is one where we can have a respectful debate without inciting violence and defaming one’s character."
