It is a group that has spent the past two years making its way through high school during a pandemic. But despite the unexpected and ever-changing events it faced, the Class of 2021 has persevered.
And this week those students graduate. And they get to do so during live ceremonies (with limited attendance and following COVID-19 protocol) that begin in earnest on Wednesday.
More than 13,000 high school seniors at Gwinnett County Public Schools will receive their diplomas this week, with seven schools having ceremonies Wednesday that’s part of a graduation schedule that goes through May 31.
Mill Creek High graduates the largest class this year, with 852 students, followed by Brookwood (837) and North Gwinnett (810).
“As we enter the graduation season, we salute the Class of 2021,” GCPS CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said. “This class has shown resilience in the face of adversity … completing their junior and senior years during a worldwide pandemic.
“Some of this year’s senior class completed their high school career digitally while others attended school in-person. No matter where they learned … they made lasting contributions to our schools and earned prestigious awards and scholarships, state championships, and more.
“In our schools, we strive to teach our students to be good citizens and this year’s graduates have proven themselves to be civic-minded individuals who care about what goes on in our world. They have contributed to our community’s quality of life in many ways through their civic involvement and service.
According to GCPS officials, the senior report for the Class of 2021 shows:
♦ Nearly 77% of the students graduating this year say they plan to continue their education by attending college or postsecondary schools. The vast majority of those graduates continuing their education, or 85%, plan to attend college in Georgia.
♦ These seniors have been offered, as of April 2021, more than $161.8 million in academic, athletic, and military scholarships.
♦ The majority of the scholarship amount, more than $97.5 million, was earned for academic achievement. Gwinnett students also received more than $61.5 million in athletic scholarships, and nearly $2.8 million due to military appointments.
These monetary awards do not include HOPE, or full-tuition scholarships associated with the Posse, QuestBridge, or Gates scholarship programs.
♦ As of May of 2021, 31 Gwinnett seniors earned a full scholarship through the QuestBridge College Match Scholarship Program. These students represent 15 Gwinnett schools, with Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology having the most with five.
♦ Three of the nation’s 300 Gates Scholarship recipients for 2021 are Gwinnett students. Berkmar High School, Peachtree Ridge High School and Shiloh High School each produced one Gates Scholar. This prestigious scholarship program provides an all-expenses-paid scholarship to high-potential, low-income minority students.
♦ Seven Gwinnett graduating seniors earned full rides as Posse Scholars. Founded in 1989, the Posse Foundation identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes.
♦ Seven GCPS students received military appointments.♦
♦ The Class of 2021 also includes 4,022 Honor Graduates, who are graduating with a grade percent average of 90 or better.
♦ During high school, 6,757 seniors took Advanced Placement (AP) courses.
♦ While members of the Class of 2021 were working on their high school diploma, 1,757 of them also earned college credit through dual enrollment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.