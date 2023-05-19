83.4 — percent of grads who will attend college in the state of Georgia xxx: Number of estimated graduates at Brookwood High, the largest class in the county 118.2 million: Dollar amount earned in athletic scholarships 4,334 — number of honor graduates who are graduating with a GPA of 90 or better 13,310: Estimated number of 2023 grads, the largest class in GCPS history
One Gwinnett County Public Schools graduation has already been held, and by the time all 25 ceremonies are completed more than 13,000 students are expected to graduate.
That makes the Class of 2023 the district’s largest to date. The ceremonies started on May 17 with Phoenix holding its graduation and will culminate on Memorial Day afternoon with Seckinger High School — the district’s newest school — holding the final GCPS ceremony of the year.
A majority of the ceremonies will be held at Gas South Arena, with Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Mill Creek and Parkivew holding graduations at their home stadiums — all on May 24.
“Congratulations to the GCPS class of 2023. I am so excited for what the future holds because of you,” Calvin J. Watts, superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools, said in a press release from the district. “Graduation from high school marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. The class of 2023 has faced unique challenges and obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are graduating at a point in our history when technology is advancing rapidly, and the world is changing quickly.
“This class is special in their own right; they have persevered and shown resilience and adaptability. I look forward to all the meaningful ways the GCPS Class of 2023 will positively contribute to our community and the world.”
District officials said that, after graduation, 75.7% of the students have plans to continue their education by attending college or postsecondary schools. And most of them will do so in Georgia, with 83.4% of this year’s graduates saying they plan to attend college in state.
The Class of 2023 has been offered, as of April, more than $231 million dollars in scholarship money, according to GCPS officials, with a little more than $118 of that coming from athletic scholarships.
The district said 4,334 students will be honor graduates, which they attained by maintaining a GPA of 90 or better.
