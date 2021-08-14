There are 1,455 Gwinnett County Public Schools students and staff in the district's schools who have COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has it, according to a new report from the school system.
There are 485 active confirmed cases and another 140 probable cases of COVID-19 that have been reported to Gwinnett County Public Schools, according to a new case report released by the district on Friday.
But, the vast majority — 830 to be exact — of the active cases in that report are cases that actually just considered close contacts, not probable or confirmed cases, at this time.
The report shows the COVID situation in the district through the end of Thursday. Numbers reported in the schools on Friday won't show up until the report that will be released on Monday.
GCPS had at least 331 new COVID-19-related reports — mostly close contacts and not confirmed cases — among students on Thursday alone, according to the district.
GCPS officials caution the new cases figures only includes those cases that schools submitted reports about at the end of the day on Thursday, and therefore may not include all new cases. They show a total of 349 new reports on Thursday. In addition to the 331 new reports involving students, there were 18 reports involving staff members.
In all, only 72 of those 349 reported cases are actually new confirmed cases involving students or staff, however. The vast majority of them, 252 to be exact, are listed as people who were in "close contacts" with someone who has COVID-19.
Another 25 people are listed as "probable cases."
There have also been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six close contacts in district-level positions, mostly in GCPS' facilities and operations division.
Many of the largest numbers of confirmed active cases are in high schools.
Shiloh High School has the highest amount, with 16 confirmed cases, but it has no probable cases reported. Meanwhile, Archer High School has 14 confirmed active cases but it also has 11 active probable cases of the disease.
Other schools that have double digit numbers of confirmed active cases include:
Collins Hill High School: 14 confirmed active cases, two active probable cases
Brookwood High School: 12 active confirmed cases, no probable cases
Dacula High School: 11 active confirmed cases, no active probable cases
Duluth High School: 11 active confirmed cases, two active probable cases
McConnell Middle School: 11 active confirmed cases, no active probable cases
Benefield Elementary School: 10 confirmed active cases, 1 active probable case
District officials have previously said the active confirmed case numbers, at least in the early days of the school year, include students whose parents reported them as having COVID-19 to district officials before the pupils were set to show up for in-person instruction.
GCPS did a staggered start to in-person instruction this school year so not all grade levels came back to school for in-person instruction on the same day. Those students who are doing in-person instruction this year but who were not set to go to their schools during the first week of school reported to class for in-person instruction this past week.
