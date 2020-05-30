People drove around Lilburn First Baptist Church on Friday and queued up to stick cotton swabs up their nostrils.
At one point a woman who arrived by cab got out of the vehicle and stood at a waiting point so she could do the same thing.
This has become a typical sight at the church, which recently became a satellite COVID-19 novel coronavirus testing site operated by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments. The site, which opened May 20, offers self swab tests on a drive-thru or walk-up basis from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
“Anybody who wants to be tested to know their status is particularly welcome,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments spokesman Chad Wasdin said. “Appointments are still necessary and we’re planning to continue with that. That’s a better model for us to be able to get a good understanding of what the demand is so we can plan for the amount of test kits that we have available at those testing sites.”
Although there were times Friday morning where health department staff had gaps between visitors arriving for tests, the Lilburn testing site has been busy since it opened. Wasdin said staff working at the site have conducted 1,196 drive-thru and walk-up tests — all of which had to be scheduled in advance by getting an appointment — in the location’s first week and a half.
Across the three county health district, 18,505 tests had been conducted as of Friday. The most recent positivity rate data for the health district is through noon on this past Tuesday. At that time, the positivity rate — the percentage of people tested by the health district’s staff who ended up testing positive for COVID-19 — was 7.67%. That number does not include the numbers from people who are tested by companies such as CVS.
The new testing site in Lilburn is different from the other sites run by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district in that it offers drive-thru and walk-up testing. The location in Lilburn was chosen as part of an effort to provide testing to people who don’t have cars and have to rely on transit or taxis to get to the test site.
“(The walk-up aspect) one of the really cool features that we wanted to build in, and also certainly because it’s near two Gwinnett County transit locations, we felt like it would be a really good opportunity for people who have potential transportation issues, but can utilize the transportation system to be able to walk up,” Wasdin said.
Self-swab testing is also a new shift in the testing that the health district is doing. Previously, health department staff had done the tests for people who went to sites for testing. Now, the staff supervise people as they swab the insides of their noses.
To do the test, a person must stick a swab in their nasal cavity and moves it around in circular motions while a health department staff member counts out loud so the person testing them self will know how long to swirl the swabs in their noses.
Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment to be tested by the health department, whether at its site in Lilburn or a site in Lawrenceville, which is also open on Saturdays, or in Newton or Rockdale counties should call 770-513-5631.
An appointment is necessary for a person to be tested although there are no restrictions on who can make an appointment to be tested.
Although positivity rates are dropping as more people are tested for COVID-19, health department officials continue to strongly encourage residents take pro-active steps to reduce their chances of getting the disease. Those steps include wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and staying home if you don’t feel well.
As of Saturday night, a total of 3,769 people have tested positive in Gwinnett County for COVID-19 since early March, although that number includes people tested by both the health department and private companies, such as CVS. The county now has the second highest total of cases in the state, coinciding with the fact that it is the second most populous county in the state.
There have been 127 deaths and 623 hospitalizations in Gwinnett from COVID-19. The county, which has a population of nearly 1 million residents, has an incidence rate of 388.1 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows the state has had a total of 46,331 people test positive for COVID-19, and 2,004 deaths from the disease. The state has had 7,927 hospitalizations and 1,793 ICU admissions as well.
Across Georgia, a total of 539,641 COVID-19 tests have been administered so far, but that number includes 84,803 antibody tests, which shows whether someone previously had the disease.
Fulton County has the highest case total in the, with 4,507 cases and 230 deaths reported so far. Following Gwinnett, the top counties in terms of total cases are DeKalb (3,731 cases, 112 deaths), Cobb (3,009 cases, 171 deaths) and Hall (2,467 cases, 47 deaths)
