Georgia Power and Walton EMC each reported hundreds of power outages this afternoon in Gwinnett County — mainly south of Lawrenceville — because of today's storms.
Of the three main power providers in Gwinnett, Walton EMC reported the largest number of customers in the county without power, with a total of 847 customers just before 2 p.m. At that same time, Georgia Power reported 210 of its customers in the county were without power.
That's a combined total of 1,057 outages reported between those two power providers in Gwinnett earlier this afternoon.
The county's third main power provider, Jackson EMC, reported it had only three customers without power at that time.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the metro Atlanta area that will remain in effect until 4 p.m.
Nearly all of the outages Walton EMC reported in Gwinnett County — 807 to be exact — were centered in the Snellville area because of an outage centered around Autumn Drive. An additional 33 outages were reported in the Lilburn and Mountain Park area, particularly around the intersection of Five Forks Trickum Road and Stephens Street. It was not clear exactly where the remaining Gwinnett customers without power were located, but the nearest outage listed was one located southeast of Loganville in Walton County that affected 34 Walton EMC customers.
Georgia Power's largest area without power was in the 30045 zip code on the east side of Lawrenceville. It had 131 customers without power just before 2 p.m. It also had dozens of outages reported in the 30044 and 30046 zip codes, with a handful of outages reported in surrounding zip codes.
While metro Atlanta remains under a tornado watch, a new threat has emerged from today's storms: flash flooding.
By 2:10 p.m., however, Georgia Power had gotten power restored to all but 117 customers.
