Moody's Investments Service announced it is raising Lawrenceville's general obligation unlimited tax, or GOULT, to an Aa2 rating.

The city of Lawrenceville has gotten a tax rating upgrade from one of the nation's top rating agencies.

Moody's Investors Service upgraded the city's general obligation unlimited tax, or GOULT, rating from an Aa3 to an Aa2 rating. The upgrade came as the result of a review that Moody's began in November when it released the U.S. Cities and Counties Methodology. The ratings firm noted that Lawrenceville had $91 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2021, but did not note how much of that debt has been paid down in the last year-and-a-half.