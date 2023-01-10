The city of Lawrenceville has gotten a tax rating upgrade from one of the nation's top rating agencies.
Moody's Investors Service upgraded the city's general obligation unlimited tax, or GOULT, rating from an Aa3 to an Aa2 rating. The upgrade came as the result of a review that Moody's began in November when it released the U.S. Cities and Counties Methodology. The ratings firm noted that Lawrenceville had $91 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2021, but did not note how much of that debt has been paid down in the last year-and-a-half.
"The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features," Moody's officials said in an announcement. "The GOULT rating applies to various revenue bonds that were issued by the Lawrenceville Building Authority, GA but backed by the city's GOULT pledge."
Moody's said "currently healthy" gas and electric utilities are heavily influencing Lawrenceville's financial operations because they combine to make up two-thirds of the revenues flowing into the city's coffers. A strong fund balance, as well as strong liquidity ratios, are one of the factors Moody's looked at when it decided to upgrade the city's rating.
"While the city's reported reserves contain a sizeable amount of unspent bond proceeds and illiquid cash associated with future electric utility commitments, reserves remain strong (a liquidity ratio of around 35% and available fund balance ratio of around 50%) after backing out these restricted sums," Moody's officials said in their announcement.
"Reserves could fall slightly moving forward as the city plans to cash finance its capital needs over the next five years; however, Moody's expects reserves to remain in line with the rating category due to the city's use of dedicated annual revenue streams to address capital needs."
Moody's also noted a single-employer defined benefit OPEB plan that is funded on a pay-as-you-go basis, the fact that Lawrenceville is not currently expecting to issue any new debt in the next five years, plans to use a pay-go basis to support a $105 million capital improvement program, and the fact that Lawrenceville's associated fixed costs ration is at about 15% of the city's annual revenue.
The city does have what Moody's described as a "substantial" off-balance sheet debt because of supply contracts that it has with the Municipal electric Authority of Georgia and the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia even though long-term liabilities reported by the city are considered "modest" by the rating firm. The city's long-term liabilities ratio is at about 250% of annual revenue-a level, but Moody's officials said that is comparable to cities around the nation that have comparable ratings.
Moody's did say the rating could be downgraded if Lawrenceville saw a "material decline in reserves" because of either an operating deficit or a large one-time use of reserves. An increase in long-term liabilities ration or the associated fixed costs ratio could also lead to a downgrade in the rating.
On the flip side, however, a moderation of the long-term liabilities ration, including the off-balance sheet debt, or a trend of surplus operations that results in reserves being built up to levels seen at higher rated cities could lead to Lawrenceville's rating getting another upgrade.
"The Aa2 rating on the city's contract-backed revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the city has pledged, via an intergovernmental contract, its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for repayment of the bonds," Moody's said. "The bonds are backed solely by payments made by the city, and the city has covenanted to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) in an amount sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
