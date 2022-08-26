Barrow County Sheriff's Deputies, working with their Walton County counterparts, have arrested a Monroe woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a Buford man.
Monroe resident Demetric Monique Jones, 36, was arrested on Wednesday on hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death charges. She is accused of hitting Buford resident Paul Duncan, 52, on State Route 211 northwest of Winder at about 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 21 and then fleeing the scene.
Deputies found Duncan's body lying on the ground, with car parts scattered around him, on Highway 211 at Mayfair Way.
"After a great deal of tedious and painstaking work reviewing camera footage from local homes and businesses, law enforcement personnel were able to identify the vehicle involved and pinpoint the time of the accident, as well as obtain the vehicle’s tag number," the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Jones was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center after her arrest. Deputies said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith thanked the Winder Police Department and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in identifying the suspect and taking her into custody.
“A lot of time and effort went into solving this case and I am thankful to all the officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice,” said Smith.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
