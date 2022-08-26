Barrow County Sheriff's Deputies, working with their Walton County counterparts, have arrested a Monroe woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a Buford man.

Monroe resident Demetric Monique Jones, 36, was arrested on Wednesday on hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death charges. She is accused of hitting Buford resident Paul Duncan, 52, on State Route 211 northwest of Winder at about 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 21 and then fleeing the scene.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

