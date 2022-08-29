Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 1.41.51 PM.png

 Photo: Google Street View

Gwinnett County Public Schools officials confirmed on Monday that a case of monkeypox has emerged at Dacula Elementary School.

A letter went out to parents on Friday to inform them that an individual at the school tested positive for the monkeypox virus. GCPS officials said they could not release information about the person's gender or age because of federal HIPAA and FERPA laws, but a GNR Public Health spokesman said it was an adult.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

