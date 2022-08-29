Gwinnett County Public Schools officials confirmed on Monday that a case of monkeypox has emerged at Dacula Elementary School.
A letter went out to parents on Friday to inform them that an individual at the school tested positive for the monkeypox virus. GCPS officials said they could not release information about the person's gender or age because of federal HIPAA and FERPA laws, but a GNR Public Health spokesman said it was an adult.
"I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation very seriously and the risk of monkeypox transmission in a school setting is very minimal," Principal Holly Warren wrote in the letter to parents. "The individual in question will remain off campus until cleared to return to school by medical officials. In accordance with CDC guidelines, GCPS is currently contact tracing and will notify parents of any students considered to be close contacts to the affected individual."
In addition to the letter sent to all Dacula Elementary parents, school officials said they will contact parents of children who have been in close contact with the individual through separate, additional communication. School system officials pointed to health information that monkeypox is spread by being in close, direct skin-to-skin contact with someone who has it
The CDC says symptoms of monkeypox show up within three weeks of when the person was exposed to the virus, and it can last between two and four weeks. Symptoms can include: fever; chills; swollen lymph nodes; exhaustion; muscle aches and backache; headache; and respiratory symptoms, such as sore throat, nasal congestion or cough.
Exposure includes direct contact with a monkeypox rash, scabs or fluids from a scab, although it can be picked up by touching objects, surfaces or fabrics — such as clothing, bedding or towels — that someone who has monkeypox has touched.
"While the risk of transmission is very low in a school setting, we wanted to inform you of this potential exposure," Warren told parents. "Our school facilities personnel will thoroughly clean and disinfect all affected areas of the school. Monkeypox is a virus that causes a rash that first appears like flat spots then changes into raised bumps and then fluid-filled blisters. The person may also have a fever, headache, sore throat and or cough, and swollen lymph nodes.
"If you believe your student has monkeypox, please notify our school nurse and your child’s primary care physician. If your student is ill, please keep them at home until they are well and can return to school in accordance with our standard illness policy."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
