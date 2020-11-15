After a delay caused by — what else — the COVID-19 pandemic, a new brewery is getting ready to finally celebrate its opening in Suwanee.
Monkey Wrench Brewing will celebrate its grand opening at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. The brewery recently announced its upcoming celebration in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett.
The brewery will have 12 jobs when it opens and will add more employees, going up to 20 jobs, next year.
“Monkey Wrench Brewing is excited to be a part of both the Suwanee and Gwinnett communities,” Monkey Wrench founder and brewer Wayne Baxter said. “We currently offer 14-unique and tasty craft brews and look forward to our 2021 expansion which will focus on distribution throughout the state.”
The brewery opened for business in January, but grand opening events were delayed because of the pandemic, which is why it will be happening nearly a year after brewing operations began. The celebration in December will take place in Monkey Wrench’s taproom, with tours of the facility as well as drinks and a food truck.
Monkey Wrench has a 14,000-square-foot brewery with a 1,200-square-foot taproom and a 6,400-square-foot outdoor beer garden as well as other spaces for parties, corporate events, weddings and rehearsal dinners.
“We are thrilled Monkey Wrench Brewing chose Suwanee as its new home,” Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette said. “We strive to provide our residents with businesses that create a larger sense of community.”
Other local officials also praised the opening of Monkey Wrench.
“We are happy to officially welcome Monkey Wrench Brewing to Gwinnett County,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. “There is always a high demand for craft breweries, so adding another beer manufacturer to our business community continues to elevate our offerings.”
Partnership Gwinnett Director, Business Retention and Expansion Deven Cason said, “Anytime you can bring people together it helps to create a stronger community. We have thoroughly enjoyed creating a strong partnership with Monkey Wrench Brewing and are excited to officially introduce them to Suwanee.”
