Pictured (left to right) Erin Parkhouse, Operations Manager of Moneypenny, Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village, Michelle Alcorn, Community Engagement Director for Rainbow Village, and Carla Houk, Financial Controller for Moneypenny.

 Special Photo

Instead of sending Christmas cards to its clients this year, Moneypenny donated $5,000 to Duluth nonprofit Rainbow Village to support its mission of providing help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness.

Rainbow Village provides a safe housing community where dignity, self-respect, and hope are restored to families in need. The charity aims not to work for its families, but rather with the families and to truly listen to their personalized needs and guide them to wholeness.