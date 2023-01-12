Pictured (left to right) Erin Parkhouse, Operations Manager of Moneypenny, Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village, Michelle Alcorn, Community Engagement Director for Rainbow Village, and Carla Houk, Financial Controller for Moneypenny.
Instead of sending Christmas cards to its clients this year, Moneypenny donated $5,000 to Duluth nonprofit Rainbow Village to support its mission of providing help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness.
Rainbow Village provides a safe housing community where dignity, self-respect, and hope are restored to families in need. The charity aims not to work for its families, but rather with the families and to truly listen to their personalized needs and guide them to wholeness.
After a visit to the Moneypenny offices (where staff answer outsourced call and live chats for businesses), the Rainbow Village staff were inspired by what they saw and wanted to replicate some of the aesthetics of the Moneypenny facility on their own campus.
The funds will be used to improve the acoustics in the chapel in their Community Center where life skills workshops are held for residents. Funds will also be used to spruce up the break room in the Family Service Center where the staff comes together to share a meal.
Employees at Moneypenny also participated in “Give a Gift” day and collected household items that would be used for the families in the program. Employees donated cutlery, cooking equipment, towels, toiletries and more.
Eric Schurke, CEO of Moneypenny North America said: “We are thrilled to be able to help such an important and worthy charity and hope to make this an annual tradition. Our teams enjoyed collecting the important items for Rainbow Village and took great pride in being able to support such an important local initiative.”
Moneypenny is a telephone answering service company headquartered in Duluth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.