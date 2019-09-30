A fire that started in a storage shed spread and burned down a Norcorss home early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded at 3:22 a.m. to a fire in the Norcross Mobile Home Village located at 4498 Buford Highway. A 911 caller advised the storage shed was on fire and getting close to the home. Additional callers reported the fire was spreading to the home and everyone had evacuated, firefighters said.
Fire crews arrived on scene at 3:29 a.m. and found a storage shed engulfed in flames. Some had spread to the home nearby. The occupants of the home reported everyone had safely exited the home.
Two additional homes in close proximity to the fire were considered immediate exposure risks, and firefighters rapidly deployed multiple hose lines to protect the other exposed homes. The fire was considered under control by 5:24 a.m.
Firefighters searched the home and extinguished hot spots. The home is considered a total loss due to significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the entire structure, firefighters said. The heat from the blaze caused moderate damage to the vinyl siding of two additional homes.
A fire investigator determined the fire originated in the storage shed beside the home, but the cause is still undetermined and under investigation, firefighters said, but it does not appear suspicious in nature.
Three adults and one child have been displaced by the fire. A dog escaped the fire and was located several hours later. The American Red Cross was requested to provided temporary assistance.
One of the occupants of the burned house said she was awakened by a popping and crackling noise and noticed a fire in the storage shed. She was able to alert the other occupants in the home and safely evacuate. Occupants told firefighters that smoke alarms were not present in the home.