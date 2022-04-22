Voters head to a voting location in south Gwinnett in this 2018 file photo. Monday marks the deadline to register to vote in the May 24 election as well as the first day to submit an application for an absentee-by-mail ballot for the election.
Gwinnett County residents who are not registered to vote in the May 24 primary and nonpartisan election are running out of time to get themselves on the voter rolls.
Monday marks a key date for May 24 election. It is the state's deadline to register to vote for the election. It is also the first day voters can file paperwork to get an absentee-by-mail ballot for the election.
This will be the first election held since redistricting was conducted for congressional, state legislative and county-level seats. That means some voters will find that they are no longer in the same congressional, state house, state Senate, county commission or county school board district that they were in for the last decade.
This will also be the first election for statewide, county-level and congressional seats to be conducted since a sweeping election reform bill was signed into law last year.
Even if voters have registered to vote in the past, elections officials still recommend they visit the state My Voter Page website to make sure they are still listed as an active voter and have not been moved to inactive status or removed from the voter rolls entirely.
Voters can check their status by visiting mvp.sos.ga.gov/. The My Voter Page website also lets voters view a sample ballot and their current voter registration card, which lists the congressional, State House, State Senate, county commission and county school board districts they live in, as well as their assigned polling location.
Gwinnettians who want to fill out an application for voter registration or an absentee-by-mail ballot application can find the forms at bit.ly/3v3l1iX.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
