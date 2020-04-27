There have been 492 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, and 56 additional deaths from it reported in Georgia since Monday at noon, according to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have now been 24,225 total COVID-19 cases in Georgia reported to state health officials as of 6:30 p.m. Monday. The state's death toll now stands at 994.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 4,744 hospitalizations and 1,070 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU. There have been 127,169 tests administered at this time.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a press conference held Monday that the Georgia Department of Public Health's web site will now report numbers in real time instead of twice daily updates it had been posting.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, 2,681 cases and 103 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (1,856 cases, 42 deaths)
• Gwinnett (1,545 cases, 52 deaths)
• Cobb (1,483 cases, 81 deaths)
• Dougherty (1,480 cases, 114 deaths)
Hall County is next with 1,099 cases and 12 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
