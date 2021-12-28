The two proposed developments located next to or close to the Gas South District will have some competition in the future from plans that are being worked on for a mixed-use development at the event center.
There had been plans a few years ago for an Avalon-style mixed use development, called Revel, on the Gas South District campus, but those plans fell apartment in late 2019 when developer North American Properties backed out.
The COVID-19 pandemic put efforts to find a new developer on hold. The developer working on a Westin hotel at the convention and event center halted construction for awhile during the pandemic, and Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Stan Hall said the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau’s primary focus was getting that work restarted before revisiting the mixed-use development.
The hotel developer recently restarted construction while the CVB transitioned to the second phase of its expansion and renovation of the Gas South District.
That means the CVB can turn its attention back tot eh mixed-use development, with Hall teasing that movement on that could happen sometime after the first quarter of 2022.
“Now that (construction has resumed on the hotel), I think we certainly want to get back on topic with our mixed-use plan,” Hall said. “We’ve got a couple of ideas internally, and quite honestly we’ve been approached by everybody who wants to come over and be a part of that.
“So, I would suspect that after the first of the year, you’ll hear more about it, but it’s certainly something that’s on our mind.”
As for what the development would include, officials are back to the drawing board in a way with North American Properties no longer involved in the project. Officials at the CVB have long wanted a mixed-use development that includes an entertainment district on the Gas South District campus with the idea being to attract visitors to “come early” and “stay late” before and after events at the convention center and arena.
“We’ve never backed away from our intent to develop mixed-use development on our property that was very supportive of the facilities we have on site now with the arena and the convention center and now of course the hotel and the (Gas South Theatre),” Hall said. (It would be) heavily entertainment-based as far as restaurants and things that really do bump up against what we already have there very nicely.
“I still think that’s going to be our intention. It will have, I’m sure, other facets to it ... Mixed-use developments do have multi-family, some of them have office (component) as well. But any plans we have now are speculative at best.”
