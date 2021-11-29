Three people were hospitalized over the weekend after a fire broke out in a vehicle at an extended stay hotel in Peachtree Corners.
Gwinnett Fire Lt. Donald Strother said two of the three people who were hospitalized were smoking in the vehicle in the parking lot at the HomeTowne Studios located at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Their smoking mixed with vapor fumes from a gas can in the vehicle, causing the fire to break out.
Crews were then called to the hotel at about 2:19 p.m. on a report that the two people who were in the car when the fire broke out were trapped inside.
"On arrival, crews found two patients on the ground," Strother said. "They had been pulled out of a vehicle that had been on fire, but good Samaritans grabbed fire extinguishers from walkways at the extended stay facility to put the fire out."
The two people who were in the car were taken to an emergency room to be treated for their injuries. Strother said one of the good samaritans who helped the pair out of the smoldering car told firefighters that they also needed medical assistance.
The good Samaritan was taken to a local hospital for treatment as well.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
