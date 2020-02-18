A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the computer trespassing trial of Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader after a jury failed to reach a decision on any of the three counts against the judge.
The decision came after the equivalent of a day and a half of deliberating by the jury, which itself came after a trial that ran throughout last week.
Schrader faced three counts of computer trespassing. She originally had three co-defendants — private investigator T.J. Ward, former Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy Frank Karic and DragonCon co-founder Ed Kramer — but the co-defendants reached deals with prosecutors to avoid going on trial and ultimately testified against the judge last week.
"Based on the notes you have sent, and the understanding that the court has on the status of your deliberations, the court has determined that it will declare what we call a mistrial, which is that there is not a decision in the case since you were not able to reach a unanimous verdict," Judge David Sweat, a visiting judge who is presiding over the case, told jurors.
The mistrial raises the prospect that a second trial, with a different jury, could take place to hear evidence against Schrader. Prosecutor John Regan told Sweat in court that the prosecuting team planned to re-try the case.
Regan and co-prosecutor Robert Smith, both of whom are from the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, offered a less firm commitment to reporters when asked about it outside the courtroom, however.
The council handled prosecution of the case due to Schrader's belief that Porter's office had been hacking her computer.
"We're going to continue to re-evaluate the case, and re-evaluate the case, and re-evaluate it (and) we're going to be in discussion with the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council ... and we will make a decision (on how to proceed)," Regan said.
The allegation against Schrader was that she hired Ward, who in turn brought in Karic and Kramer, to monitor her work computer because she believed District Attorney Danny Porter was hacking her computer.
Karic installed a device on Schrader's computer that allowed Kramer to have access to network data and activity on the computer.
During her trial last week, Schrader testified that she had raised concerns about someone using her office printer to print NCIC reports, as well as arrest warrant and police report information, and that personal files from her work computer had become available on a shared network drive. There was also testimony during the trial about another Superior Court judge, who had previously worked for the DA's office before she was elected to the bench in 2018, appearing as an authorized user on Schrader's computer.
Schrader testified that she felt her concerns were not being adequately addressed, which prompted her to reach out to Ward.
The district Attorney's Office learned about Kramer's access after he was arrested on unrelated charges and a search of his computer revealed the existence of a file folder with Schrader's name on it. The folder contained network data information from the judge's computer.
Schrader's attorney, B.J. Bernstein, said she could not speak at length about the case due to the potential of another trial, but she asserted her client's innocence after the mistrial was declared.
"This is a pending case," Bernstein said. "We'll be back before more jurors. I am always relieved when it's clear that our message was heard. She is not guilty. We will be back in front of another jury and we'll make sure that, again, we are clear that she is not guilty of what she has been charged with."
