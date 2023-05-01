The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office is trying to figure out what comes next after a mistrial was declared for most of the charges against a man accused of killing an 18-year-old woman and leaving her body in Yellow River Park.

The jury did find Lithonia resident Austin Ford, 21, guilty on three of the eight felony charges against him, including concealing the death of another and two counts of theft by taking. The jury could not, however, reach a decision on five charges, including felony murder, after three days of deliberations. The deadlock prompted the judge overseeing Ford's trial to declare a mistrial.

