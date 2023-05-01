The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office is trying to figure out what comes next after a mistrial was declared for most of the charges against a man accused of killing an 18-year-old woman and leaving her body in Yellow River Park.
The jury did find Lithonia resident Austin Ford, 21, guilty on three of the eight felony charges against him, including concealing the death of another and two counts of theft by taking. The jury could not, however, reach a decision on five charges, including felony murder, after three days of deliberations. The deadlock prompted the judge overseeing Ford's trial to declare a mistrial.
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said her office will consult with the family of the victim, Tori Lang, before deciding whether to seek a new trial.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
"The State appreciates the investigative efforts of the Gwinnett County Police Department and the support the victim’s family demonstrated for their loved one, Tori Lang, during the trial," Austin-Gatson said.
"In the coming days the State will meet with its law enforcement partners and the victim’s family and make a decision as to the resolution of the mistried counts."
Ford was accused of killing Lang nearly two years ago and leaving her body at Yellow River Park in unincorporated Stone Mountain. Lang's body was found with a gunshot wound under a tree at the park on July 28, 2021.
A year after Lang's body was discovered, Gwinnett police took out arrest warrants for Ford in connection with her death.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Ford's attorneys had argued that Lang had committed suicide and a medical examiner could not determine whether the cause of death was suicide or homicide. Lang's burned vehicle was found at the Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County.
In addition to the felony murder charge, the mistrial included charges of aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter and two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
As for the three counts that Ford was found guilty of committing, Austin-Gatson said sentencing for those charges has been postponed for now.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.