The trial of former Gwinnett County police officer Robert McDonald was not without at least one tense moment Monday morning.
McDonald is on trial for allegedly participating, along with former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni, in the beating of Demetrius Hollins during a traffic stop on Sugarloaf Parkway in April 2017. McDonald has maintained his innocence but Bongiovanni entered a guilty plea last year and is expected to testify as a witness Tuesday.
But the testimony offered by another witness nearly derailed the trial Monday morning.
"What I'm about to do is move for a mistrial on this case...," McDonald's attorney, Walt Britt, said less than an hour into the morning's proceedings.
Tammy Largacci, a nurse with the Gwinnett County Police Department, had just finished testifying that a standard medical and mental screening report was made for every detainee booked in the jail.
But Britt didn’t have a copy of that report, and the prosecutors' search for the document showed that it was either missing or never existed.
"There would have to be some sort of bad faith here, judge — prejudice and bad faith," one of the prosecutors said as she argued for why a mistrial should not be granted. "There was no prejudice or bad faith. We turned over every piece of paper we had."
Only after the threat was made was Largacci called back up on the stand, where she clarified that there are certain circumstances in which a report is not done.
She said that a report for the victim in this case, Demetrius Hollins, was not done because he was released so that his injuries could be treated. Instead, she made a progress note five days after the incident.
That, as well as testimony from Kim Ammons, health services administrator with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, was sufficient for the judge to deny Britt’s motion for a continuance and mistrial.
In her testimony, Ammons said there had been 73 intakes on April 12, 2017 and confirmed that a report for Hollins had not been made. However, she said a progress note is allowed to be made at a later time as long as it is marked as such.
Earlier in her testimony, Largacci said that when she saw Hollins at the jail, he had drainage and a tear in his lip, as well as swelling on his lip and nose.
McDonald is facing aggravated assault and battery charges, as well as a felony violation of oath by public officer charge. If convicted on all three charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.
Judge Howard E. Cook heard several witnesses testify Monday about what they saw of the 2017 incident in which McDonald and Bongiovanni were captured on video in which they appear to be kicking and punching Hollins during a traffic stop.
McDonald and Bongiovanni were fired after the incident and indicted in February 2018, but McDonald has maintained his innocence.
Hollins, who was 21 years old at the time of the incident, is seen on video handcuffed when he was punched, stomped on, and tased at the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Sugarloaf Parkway.
Witness Danile Koenig testified that she saw Bongiovanni, who she perceived to be agitated, lean back and punch Hollins in the face. Soon after that she called 911 to report what she had seen.
“It was absolutely shocking, just shocking,” she said. “It was very upsetting. … I literally saw nothing that this gentleman had done to deserve to be hit as hard as he got hit.”
Former Gwinnett Police Officer Zach Todd also testified Monday. He is now with the Snellville Police Department, but he said he was assigned to the south precinct with McDonald at the time of the incident.
Todd said they were on a burglary call when Bongiovanni called for backup. That's when McDonald headed toward the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Sugarloaf Parkway.
When Todd arrived to the scene a few minutes later, he saw McDonald physically holding Hollins, as well as Bongiovanni nearby in the general area. He said Hollins was not fighting or “trying to get away” at that time.
Todd was the only witness on the stand on Monday who physically pointed to and identified McDonald sitting in the courtroom. Earlier witnesses, Anna Eubank and Raymond Booker, respectively, testified that they saw Hollins as he was stomped on and tased.
Last summer, Bongiovanni pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and reached a plea deal so that he would not serve jail time for the assault. Instead, he will spend six months in Gwinnett’s work-release program, five months home confinement and the rest of his 10-year sentence on probation.
The court will reconvene Tuesday at 9 a.m.
