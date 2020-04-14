image004.jpg

Keyanna Lloyd

Gwinnett County police said a Lawrenceville woman who went missing after she went for a walk was located and returned home Monday night.

Keyanna Lloyd, 24, left her home on Towering Pine Trail Monday at about 10:15 a.m. Police said she needed to be in constant contact with family members because of an unspecified medical condition.

A passerby found her on New Hope Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville around 11 p.m. Monday. Police said she was in good condition and has been reunited with her family.

Recommended for you

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.