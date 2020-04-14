Gwinnett County police said a Lawrenceville woman who went missing after she went for a walk was located and returned home Monday night.
Keyanna Lloyd, 24, left her home on Towering Pine Trail Monday at about 10:15 a.m. Police said she needed to be in constant contact with family members because of an unspecified medical condition.
A passerby found her on New Hope Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville around 11 p.m. Monday. Police said she was in good condition and has been reunited with her family.
