The Gwinnett County Police Department said that a Hoschton man, who had been missing since Friday, was found safe in Iowa on Monday.
Gwinnett police issued a Mattie’s Call Monday afternoon for Ricky Howland. Police said Howland left his home on Mark Todd Court in Hoschton on April 2 in a 2010 Nissan Rouge bearing Georgia tag RVV9421. That is the last anyone had seen or heard from Howland before he was found on Monday.
Howland’s family was concerned for his well being since he is unable to care for himself, police said.
