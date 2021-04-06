The body of a missing Gwinnett County woman was discovered by Barrow County deputies in Bethlehem on Tuesday and one man has been charged in connection with her death.
Barrow County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ryan Sears said investigators in the office's Criminal Investigations Division received information on the possible whereabouts of Kim Mason and obtained a search warrant for 31 Tanners Bridge Road.
"The search of the residence revealed a deceased body buried in the crawlspace of the residence and it was confirmed that the deceased was Kim Mason, the missing person from Gwinnett County," Sears said. "The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Gwinnett County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine all of the facts related to this case."
Adam Heard has been arrested and faces charges of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking – motor vehicle, theft by taking, and violation of probation.
Heard is being held in the Barrow County jail.
Sears said there is an ongoing investigation into Mason's death and that additional charges could be filed, depending on the results of an autopsy.
