Police say a man is in custody in connection to the kidnappings of a Forsyth County mother and her 6-year-old daughter.
According to Cumming police officials, Esperanza Parada-Olivas and her daughter, Rachel Zecena were found safe in Mexico and are now back in the U.S. with law enforcement officials.
The pair were believed to have been taken against their will by Rachel’s father — Alex R. Zecena-Lopez.
Cumming police said Alex Zecena-Lopez has been arrested in the kidnappings and is currently awaiting extradition.
"I am very thankful to the US Marshals and FBI for all the hard work they put into helping track down Esperanza and Rachel and bringing them home safely," said a statement from Cumming police.
An Amber Alert was issued just after midnight on Tuesday. Authorities believed Esperanza, 45, and Rachel, 6, were taken against their wills by Zecena-Lopez, police said.
The trio were thought to be traveling in a 2016 black Ford Focus with Georgia tag RVX9470. That car was spotted along Interstate 40 near Seligman, Arizona around 11 p.m. Mountain Time, within an hour after the amber alert was issued, Arizona troopers said.
Esperanz disappeared after dropping her boyfriend off at an area hospital at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. She told her boyfriend she was going to her ex-husband's house to pick up Rachel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.