photo.jpeg

Christian Guinto

 Photo: Duluth Police Department

The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a "critical missing" 16-year-old who has medical conditions.

Police officials asked the public to "please be on the alert for Christian Guinto, a 16-year-old male with medical conditions."

