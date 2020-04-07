A 13-year-old Loganville child with special needs who was reported missing on Monday was killed in a car accident, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian accident near 3334 Langley Road in unincorporated Loganville at 10:30 p.m. and found Jecolia Karikari-Prempe had been hit by a car. Shortly before the accident, Karikari-Prempe's mother had called police to report him missing. The family lives on Sweet Ashley Way.
Officers had been searching for the boy when they received the call about the accident.
"Based on the preliminary investigation, Jecolia slipped out of the home while the mother was showering. When she went to check on him, she found that his tablet was in the garage, and the garage door was open. She drove around looking for him."
It is believed that Karikari-Prempe tried to cross Athens Highway, but he was hit by a red minivan as he attempted to do so. The accident happened 1.3 miles from his home.
Police said the driver of the minivan will not be charged at this time.
