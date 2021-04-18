LUKE POST 13 YO.jpg

Gwinnett County police said 13-year-old Luke Poste, a special needs child, was found safe and unharmed Sunday evening after wandering away from his home earlier in the day. 

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Gwinnett County police said a missing 13-year-old boy with special needs had been found and returned to his family.

Police said Luke Poste was found safe and unharmed. Police said he had gone missing earlier Sunday after wandering away from his home in the Buford area near Hamilton Mill Rd. and South Bogan Rd.

"Luke has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and suffers from behavioral mental health issues," Gwinnett police said in a statement asking for the public's help in locating Luke.

