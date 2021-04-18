Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Gwinnett County police said a missing 13-year-old boy with special needs had been found and returned to his family.
Police said Luke Poste was found safe and unharmed. Police said he had gone missing earlier Sunday after wandering away from his home in the Buford area near Hamilton Mill Rd. and South Bogan Rd.
"Luke has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and suffers from behavioral mental health issues," Gwinnett police said in a statement asking for the public's help in locating Luke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.