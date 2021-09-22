A‘Leah Burrell was crowned Miss Gwinnett County by her younger sister and predecessor Taylor Burrell during the 2022 Miss Gwinnett County Pageant held Sept. 18.
“I actually had the honor of being Miss Gwinnett County three years ago and it was a true blessing to be able to represent this county — but to have my sister crown me this time — I don’t know if that’s happened before,” Burrell said.
Burrell first won the title in 2018, and more recently, she was crowned Miss Northwest Georgia 2020 and was a semi-finalist at Miss Georgia.
In addition to being crowned by her younger sister, Burrell was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and received an additional $100 scholarship for winning the most points during her onstage interview social impact pitch.
“I’m really excited about expanding my platform, which is pursuing arts accessibility for all through my organization,” Burrell said. “I’ll do all I can to open the counties and the state itself to the importance of the arts in schools and making them more easily accessible to our youth.”
The Miss Historic Gwinnett County crown was given to Chyann Hoyle, who also received a $1,500 scholarship. Hoyle was previously Miss Central Georgia.
Miss Gwinnett County first runner-up and recipient of a $1,000 scholarship was Abby Callaway, founder of social impact initiative Sunflowers Against Sexual Assault and titleholder of Miss of America 2019. The second runner-up and recipient of a $500 scholarship was Jaylee Kilgo, former Teen Miss Coosa Valley.
In the teen competition, Rebecca Zhang of Johns Creek was crowned the 2022 Miss Gwinnett County’s Outstanding Teen and Melanie Zhang of Roswell was crowned the 2022 Miss Historic Gwinnett’s Outstanding Teen by predecessors Savannah Stevens and Jessica Acord.
Behind Zhang in the teen competition was first runner-up Elizabeth Sanders and second runner-up Whitley Carraway.
Zhang also won a $100 scholarship as the winner of the preliminary award for earning the most points in the evening gown open question phase of the competition. In recent years, Zhang was crowned Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen.
Crowned winners will make appearances at various fairs, parades and other community events including the Relay for Life event and the Miss Georgia State Fairs Pageant over the next year.
Burrel, Hoyle and Zhang will go on to compete at the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Pageants in June 2022. If they win at Miss Georgia, they would go on to compete at Miss America.
