The winners of the Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta, as well as their Outstanding Teen counterparts, pose for a group photo after the competition for the crowns at Grayson High School on Aug. 13.
Photo: Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta Organization
Miss Atlanta Audrey Kittila, right, and Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Mara Eva Cline pose for a photo together after the Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta competition at Grayson High School on Aug. 13.
Photo: Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta Organization
Miss Capital City Tara Schiphof, right, and Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen Riley Wolfe Rach pose for a photo together after the Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta competition at Grayson High School on Aug. 13.
Photo: Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta Organization
Miss Greater Atlanta Melanie Zhang, right, and Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Carrington Manous pose for a photo together after the Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta competition at Grayson High School on Aug. 13.
Photo: Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta Organization
Grayson was the first stop for six young women, including a Buford High School student, who received crowns last weekend in their hunts for statewide — and possibly national — crowns.
The Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta Scholarship Competition was held at Grayson High School on Aug. 13. In addition to those three titles, the crowns for the Outstanding Teens version of each title was also awarded at the competition.
The titles are early steps on a path that could eventually lead to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageants in 2023.
University of Georgia student Audrey Kittila, 19, was crowned Miss Atlanta while Wake Forest University graduate Tara Schiphof, 24, won the Miss Capital City crown and Westminster Schools of Atlanta student Melanie Zhang, 17, was crowned Miss Greater Atlanta.
Buford High School Student Mara Eva Cline, 17, won the Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen crown while Columbus High School Riley Wolfe Rach, 16, earned the Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen crown and Woodward Academy student Carrington Manous, 14, received the Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen crown.
They will now advance to compete for the 2023 Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen crowns.
“We’re beyond thrilled to have the level of talent representing our titles at Miss Georgia,” Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta competition director Patricia Ragsdale said. “Scholarship competitions like ours, like Miss Georgia, and like Miss America, sow into the lives of our candidates.
“From scholarship money to support their educational endeavors to professional development that will help them when they enter the work force, these competitions are developing a generation of young women to be reckoned with.”
The Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta competition has a history of producing candidates who do well in the Miss Georgia competition.
Current Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis, for example, got to the statewide competition by first being crowned Miss Capital City last year.
In addition to competing for statewide honors, each winner in this year’s Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta competition will also use their titles to promote causes, or social impact initiatives, that are special to them.
Kittila, for example, is promoting “Education for All,” which is designed to reduce high school dropout rates or help people get their GEDs.
Schiphof’s cause is “#yesYOUcan,” which works with people to turn personal failures into opportunities for growth. Zhang’s cause is “Piecing Together — Relaxing Through Jigsaw Puzzling,” which is designed to help people who are struggling with stress fight it by using jigsaw puzzles.
Cline’s cause is “Safe in the Sun — Melanoma Awareness and Prevention” while Rach’s is “R.E.A.C.H. Out — Mental Health Matters” and Carrington’s is “Carrington Cares — #DecodeDyslexia.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
