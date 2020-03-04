$1 million Georgia Lottery ticket sold at Duluth gas station claimed

A Georgia Lottery ticket worth $1 million that was sold at a Duluth gas station this week was claimed on Monday.
The winning ticket from the Georgia Lottery’s $100 Million Dollar Cash Bonanza scratcher was purchased at Shell Food Mart, located at 3841 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth.
According to the Georgia Lottery, the $100 Million Dollar Cash Bonanza scratcher offers players chances to win top prizes of $1 million, second prizes of $50,000, third prizes of $10,000 and many other prizes.
The Georgia Lottery stated that since its first year, it has returned more than $21.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education.
All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary pre-K program.
Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
