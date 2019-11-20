Journalism students from Mill Creek High School who are visiting Washington D.C. went from learning about the news industry to becoming the news when they were stranded at the top of the recently re-opened Washington Monument and had to be evacuated by National Park Service rangers Wednesday afternoon.
The park service announced on Twitter that the monument had to be closed at 3:30 p.m. after the elevator stopped working, leaving the students stuck at the top. Park officials said visitors who were stuck at the top of the monument were evacuated through a staircase in the monument, which reopened in September after extensive repairs.
Several D.C.-area news outlets picked up the story and reported on the students predicament.
"Our journalism kids are in D.C.," Mill Creek teacher Nora Neff said in a message to the Daily Post. "We got trapped on top of the Washington Monument. The rangers said that's never happened. Local news is running our pics and video ... the ranger counted more than 40 of us. He said no one has ever had to use the stairs in (an) emergency. The power to the elevator went out."
The Washington Mon. closed at 3:30 pm when the elevator stopped responding while at the 500’ level. No one was in the cab when it stopped, and approx 40 visitors were brought down the stairs without incident. The service contractor is on site and we hope to reopen in the morning.— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) November 20, 2019
The National Park Service's Twitter feed for the National Mall area, which includes the Washington and Lincoln monuments along with other sites along the mall, shows the elevators have been giving officials trouble lately. In fact, this is the second time in less than a week that monument has had to close because power to the elevators went out.
On Saturday morning, the park service announced on Twitter that the Washington Monument was closed for a couple of hours because a loss of power to the elevator controls.