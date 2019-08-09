Mill Creek High School Principal Jason Lane said in an email to Mill Creek parents and guardians Friday afternoon a student had used Snapchat to post a message that contained "threatening and inappropriate content."
The Snapchat message had a caption: "Not going to be shot by a school shooter if you are a school shooter." A spokesperson with the school district said it was not sent to specific students but was considered a threat by many students who saw it.
The spokesperson said the student has been detained and the school is taking disciplinary action against the student. Criminal charges will not be filed because law enforcement deemed the message was not a violation of the law.
"I am sad to share that we determined this was posted by one of our students," Lane said in the email. "However, I want to reassure you that this student is being dealt with by school administrators and police."
Later in the email, Lane urged parents and guardians to speak to students about using social media responsibly.
"In today’s world, it is imperative that students think before they post!" Lane wrote.
Gwinnett Count Public Schools' "Think Before You Post" campaign intends to educate students on the seriousness of sending messages and speaking out on social media in a way that could be perceived as threatening.
The campaign is in partnership with the FBI and local law enforcement that tries to combat hoax or legitimate threats. The campaign was first launched by the FBI in May 2018, and GCPS was the first Georgia school district that has signed on.
The announcement came one month after a Central Gwinnett High School student posted a photo on Snapchat posing with what appeared to be an AR-style gun, along with a caption that was initially deemed threatening.
Weeks prior, police were called to investigate threats that referenced Crews Middle School in an online chat room.