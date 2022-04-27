After four years of establishing themselves in the world of competitive robotics, the Mill Creek Steel Talons Robotics team qualified for its first state competition this year.
The team traveled to Macon in early April for the 32-team Peachtree District State Championship and the three-school alliance the Steel Talons were teamed with finished seventh overall.
“It felt really good because we’d never been to state before,” said senior Bailey Clements, the team’s fundraising and outreach coordinator. “Going to the state competition has always been a dream for everyone on the team.
“We had a lot of new faces this year and to see them work hard and achieve was really nice. Our team has struggled with the building part, so we were going on defense a lot, and we found that our strength was in our defense. …This was the best we’ve ever done.”
The Steel Talons’ road to Macon began in early March in Columbus, and despite having some building issues and having to redesign their original project on the fly, the alliance that Mill Creek was part of with reached the quarterfinals and came in 12th place among 25 teams.
During the final weekend of March, Mill Creek — coached and mentored by faculty members Matt Haddad and Matthew Bennett — headed to the regional competition in Albany, and with counsel from the Mountain View and Lanier teams, the Steel Talons’ alliance with Peachtree Ridge and the Albany-based Commodores enabled them to qualify for the state competition.
“In Albany we had to rebuild our entire robot,” said Clements. “The team learned about pneumatics and came up with a working design to help us win.”
With five seniors set to graduate this spring, the Steel Talons should be in a good position to return to the state competition in 2023, said Clements, who plans to attend the University of North Georgia in the fall to study criminal justice.
“The team is in good hands,” she said. “Our newer members showed a lot of promise and were better at working together. And now they’ve got competition experience, so they know how to communicate better. I think they’ll be able to succeed even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.