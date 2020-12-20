In the competitive and growing youth mountain biking community, Mill Creek High School touts two of the best competitors not only in the state, but in the country.
Conner Harrod, a junior, and Douglas Gambarota, a freshman, were both recognized by Colorado-based USA Cycling – the sport’s national governing body – as the top riders in the country in their respective age groups.
Harrod is ranked No. 1 among 16-year-olds in Category 1 and Gambarota is the No. 1-ranked 15-year-old in Category 1. Harrod and Gambarota are members of Mill Creek’s club team and also compete for Georgia Devo, a youth mountain bike development team for riders in Northeast Georgia.
“It’s awesome,” said Alex Harrod, who coaches Mill Creek and Georgia Devo and is Conner Harrod’s father. “It’s so exciting to see all these kids from sixth grade on. My son has been racing since sixth grade. So I got to see him getting started, being tentative, getting faster and faster and improving.
“It’s super-exciting to see sixth-graders come in and they’re nervous and don’t know what they’re doing and then they get more experience and they start to get more confidence in every aspect of their lives.”
The Mill Creek club team – which competes from September to November in the Georgia Cycling League — is comprised of high school students and students (from sixth grade up) from Mill Creek’s feeder schools, including Glenn Jones and Osborne middle schools.
“Our goal is to eventually have a (mountain biking) team at the school, but right now in most of the schools they are club teams. Exactly like lacrosse used to be,” said Alex Harrod, who pointed out that Mill Creek finished seventh among 26 Division I teams this fall. “There are numerous schools throughout the state and more than 1,000 kids involved in Georgia. It’s really large.”
Alex Harrod said Georgia Devo was established two years ago after competing in a national race.
“We went to nationals a few years ago and realized that Georgia was getting our pants beaten off because we didn’t have the kind of support the kids out west have,” he said. “We wanted to build a team where we could give our students the support and training to complete on a regional and national level.”
The Mill Creek team competed in five Georgia League events this fall, racing at Bartram Trails in Milledgeville, Dauset Trails in Jackson, Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth, Heritage Park in Watkinsville and Kingston Downs in Rome. The Georgia League includes 63 teams and more than 1,040 riders.
Georgia Devo competes regionally in the Go Nuts series and has raced at Allatoona Creek Park, Chewcla State Park in Auburn, Ala., Hard Labor Creek in Bostwick, Booker T. Washington State Park in Chattanooga, Tenn., Tannehill Ironworks State Park in Birmingham, Ala., and Thompson Trails in Macon.
Georgia Devo will begin preparation for the 2021 season in January and Mill Creek will reconvene in the summer for its next season.
Alex Harrod said that the families of Mill Creek riders are getting in on the action by helping to coach and by getting out on the trail on their own bikes.
“I constantly hear from parents that this is the best sport they’ve ever been involved in – it’s not like any other sport. It’s like a big family,” he said. “Everybody is friendly…It’s a great environment and a great life sport.
“(Mountain biking) teaches them about exercise, perseverance and healthy life habits and gives them a lot of confidence. For a lot of kids this is their passion – this is what they do. And it’s awesome to see.”
For more information about the Georgia League, visit www.georgiamtb.org. For more information about USA Cycling, visit www.usacycling.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.