Mill Creek High School is on an elevated alert level after a threat emerged on social media this week to kill students at the school.
Jason Lane, the school's principal, sent a letter to parents on Thursday to update them on the school's handling of the threat, in which someone claiming to be a student said in a social media post, "On Thursday morning I will kill all of you expletives. Youre (sic) all (expletive) dead."
Additional police were stationed at Mill Creek High School on Thursday because of the threat. Lane, who first contacted parents about the threat on Wednesday, asked parents and students in his latest letter to share information with school officials if they know who made the threat.
"At this time, the alleged threat toward our school is still being investigated by our school and the police," Lane said. "While we have not yet identified the person responsible for the social media post, we continue to explore all possible leads.
"That said, if you or your child have any information that may help us identify the person who made these threats, please feel free to reach out to me directly."
Wednesday was a digital learning day so students were not in classrooms, but they returned to class on Thursday, which is when the person who made the threat claimed they were going to kill students at the school.
One issue officials at Mill Creek, as well as higher up in Gwinnett County Public Schools, are facing is that they don't know who made the threat so they don't know if the reasons outlined in the threat, or the threat itself, are legitimate.
On Wednesday, Lane told parents that the school was taking the threat seriously even though they did not have enough information to substantiate whether it was a real threat.
The person who wrote the threat said in it that they felt bullied, suffered from social anxiety and had been unhappy since elementary school.
"Unfortunately, we are seeing a disturbing trend of young people posting threats online as a joke or when they are frustrated or angry," Lane said on Thursday. "We, as the adults in their lives, must help them understand that this is not the appropriate way to respond. Social media has become a staple in many of our students’ lives.
"Unfortunately, some lack the maturity to understand the responsibility that goes along with using this tool. Thank you for continuing to monitor your child’s social media activities and for your ongoing conversations with them about what it means to be a good digital citizen. In today’s connected world, it is critical that we help prepare our teens to navigate digital life so that they understand the power of their words and action…online, at school, and in the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.