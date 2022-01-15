Friends and former coworkers are remembering a Mill Creek High School graduate and Georgia Tech student who was killed in an accident in Barrow County on New Years Eve.
Dacula resident Jakob Martin, 20, died after the Ford Focus he was driving was reportedly hit from behind by a Ford F150 truck as they were traveling south on Dee Kennedy Road on Dec. 31, according to multiple news reports. Martin's car reportedly veered off the road and hit a tree.
He was taken to Northside Hospital-Gwinnett where he died from his wounds.
Martin's LinkedIn page shows he graduated from Mill Creek in 2020 and was studying computer science at Georgia Tech, and had an interest in "computer science in the financial scope."
He had also worked at the Chick-fil-A on Hamilton Mill Road, where he was known as "Marty," for about three years until August 2021, according to the restaurant, which posted a tribute to Martin with "We love you Marty" posted on its marquee.
"Marty was incredibly hard-working, level-headed and kind," the store said in a statement on Facebook. "He was quick-witted, always making us laugh, but serious when it mattered. Everyone was a fan of Marty.
"His impact remains active and present today. While we grieve this great loss of our friend and teammate, we also celebrate the joy he brought his family, our team & our community. Please keep Marty’s family in your hearts."
In a Facebook post, former coworker Ashlyn Buick said, "Only knew him for a short period of time, but I hold dear to my heart so many people he had a huge impact on. Prayers for him and his family."
Martin was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Georgia Tech, having joined it in the fall semester. The school's ATO chapter paid tribute to him on Instagram this past week.
"Marty was someone who embodied the best this world had to offer," the chapter said in a statement. "He had a great heart, mind, and character and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
"Marty always put a smile on people’s faces whether it be through his wild dance moves, witty nicknames, and funny freestyles. While we grieve this great loss of our friend & brother, we also celebrate the joy he brought to everybody on campus."
A vigil in Martin's memory was held on the Georgia Tech campus on Thursday night.
Martin's family is asking friends and supporters to make a contribution to the Make a Wish Foundation in his name in lieu of flowers. The goal of the "On Behalf of Jake" campaign was to raise $500 for the foundation.
It has so far raised $17,561. Anyone who would like to contribute to the campaign can do so at bit.ly/3Kbh69x.
Martin's obituary states a celebration of life service will be held in his memory at a later date.
