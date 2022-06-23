Bryn Hammock, a 2022 Mill Creek graduate, was Georgia’s winner of the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award, presented by the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La. In this photo, Hammock holds her award and photographs of her three great grandfathers who served in World War II.
Bryn Hammock, a 2022 Mill Creek graduate, was honored recently as Georgia’s winner of the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award, presented by the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La.
The award, presented to one recipient in each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is presented to a young person who demonstrates the American spirit in their community and represents the values of leadership, teamwork, tolerance, creativity and perseverance. It is named in honor of Michal, a Zimmerman, La., resident who, as a 6-year-old, led his one-room school to first place in a statewide contest to gather scrap metal for use in World War II.
Michal was one of the speakers at the museum’s American Spirit Awards, where Hammock was honored alongside the other state winners. Others who were honored at the celebration included the living Navajo Code Talkers from World War II, Brad Freeman (the last living member of Easy Company, the subject of HBO’s “Band of Brothers”) and Lou Conter (one of two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona bombing at Pearl Harbor).
“This award meant so much to me because three of my great grandfathers served our country in World War II, one stormed the beach on D-Day as an Army infantryman and the other two served on ships in the Pacific,” Hammock said. “I was proud to represent them at the awards. The museum is amazing, so that was a fun part of the experience, and it was great to make friends with the award-winners from other states.”
Hammock earned the award for her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Tiny Hugs, bead-filled gloves that provide medical assistance to NICU babies at seven Georgia hospitals, including Northside Gwinnett and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The weighted gloves promote development and provide security when parents can’t be with their children during NICU stays. The project has been featured in numerous media outlets, including People magazine.
Hammock is a third-generation Gold Award recipient, as well as the winner of the 2022 Gold Award Council Young Woman of Distinction Award. She graduated Mill Creek with a 4.05 GPA, and served as a peer leader and a student athletic trainer for the Hawks’ football team, in addition to being a member of TALON, HOSA, National Honor Society and Beta Club. She also is a graduate of the IDEALS Leadership School and plans to attend Auburn University.
