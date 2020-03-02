The Mill Creek dance team took home its second consecutive state title at GHSA's Dance Invitational at Columbus State University on Feb. 15.
Coached by Suzanne Muck, the Hawks won the Class AAAAAAA title and awards for the Best Pom routine and Best Jazz routine.
The team is made up of seniors Alexandra Kopczynski, Kaitlyn Guy and Sydney Silver, juniors Jessica Padula and Bhelen Thompson and sophomores Ava Williams, Evelyn Douches, Camille Barron, Tyler Knowles and Sophia Wright.
There are 120 students in Mill Creek High School’s dance program.
Multiple Mill Creek organizations — Mill Creek Dance Club, the Mill Creek Dance Alliance, the National Dance Honor Society — helped the dance team host Mill Creek’s first GHSA dance invitational in February. Twenty-nine schools throughout the state competed in pom, jazz and hip hop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.